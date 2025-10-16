A man accused of hit and run near Banbridge and possession of £100k of cannabis has his bail revoked after he refused to share his phone PIN with the PSNI.

Darren Pope, aged 40, whose address was given as care of his solicitor AJ Downey and Co, Banbridge, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday a week after he was released on bail.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture: National World.

He is accused of a number of charges following a hit and run collision which injured an 82-year-old man on the A1 dual carriageway near Banbridge on October 7.

The court heard last week that police found 14 kilos of suspected cannabis worth in excess of £100k in street value.

The defendant is accused of possession of the Class B drug cannabis with intent to supply on October 7 this year and being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He is also accused of possession of cannabis on the same date.

He faces further charges including dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen of blood, failing to stop, failing to report and failing to remain at the scene of an accident, all on October 7 this year.

A PSNI officer told the court last week: "In relation to the 14 kilos of cannabis that was located in the vehicle he made a prepared statement in which he stated he had been told to make this delivery to pay off a debt that he owed.

"He also said it was the first time he had ever done something like this. He said he didn’t know what he had to deliver. He said he didn’t look in the back and he also said he didn’t wish to comment as ‘I am in fear’.”

"Police have concerns in relation to bail given the fact that the defendant is now in fear. I accept the defendant has a very limited record however police believe the likelihood of reoffending is high given the fact that defendant owes this debt. Police believe he will continue to deal to pay this debt.

"Now this more than £100k of drugs have gone missing as well, there is a concern for his safety and for reoffending,” she said.

In response to questions from District Judge Michael Ranaghan, the officer said Pope’s phone was seized by police but she wasn’t aware if the defendant had given his password to police. He granted bail to Pope on the proviso he share his phone PIN details with police.

At this Wednesday’s court (October 15) Pope returned to the court room but was remanded back into custody.

Pope’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said regarding the PIN number for his phone, his client "is not providing it”.

"He has taken the last couple of days to put his affairs in order,” said Mr Halleron.

A Prosecutor said there is a formal request to revoke his bail. Asked if there were contrary submissions, Mr Halleron said: “For the first time in my career I will not be opposing the application.”

The case was adjourned until November 7.