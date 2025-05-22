Manchester United Academy coaches deliver budget energy SuperCupNI event at Ballyclare May Fair

Ballyclare May Fair celebrated a major milestone this year by hosting its first-ever Budget Energy SuperCupNI youth football event.

The event, titled the Budget Energy SuperCupNI Ballyclare May Fair Festival of Football, featured coaches from the Manchester United Girls’ Academy and Ballyclare Comrades Ladies.

Manchester United coaches Hannah Mitchell and Ciaran Donnelly travelled to Ballyclare for the special occasion, joining forces with local grassroots coaches to deliver a fun, high-energy football experience for around 150 primary and post-primary pupils from across the area.

The day was all about enjoyment and participation, welcoming young people of all abilities to take part in training exercises, skill-building drills, and team activities.

The event began at Hillcroft School, where Hannah and Ciaran led inclusive football sessions tailored for the pupils. They then moved to Dixon Park, home of Ballyclare Comrades FC, for two 90-minute sessions: one with primary school children and another with post-primary students. The coaches worked alongside local coaches to ensure every child had a positive and inspiring experience.

To conclude the day, Hannah and Ciaran travelled to Mossley Mill to take part in the Budget Energy SuperCup NI Girls’ Sections Draw, underscoring their support for the development of girls’ and women’s football in Northern Ireland.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, commented; “This was a truly memorable day for Ballyclare Town. To have coaches from Manchester United here in Ballyclare, working directly with our children as part of SuperCup NI and the May Fair, was something very special. The smiles on the kids’ faces said it all.”

Victor Leonard, Chairperson of the Budget Energy SuperCupNI, said: “We were absolutely delighted to work alongside Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council to bring the Budget Energy SuperCupNI to the Ballyclare May Fair for the very first time.

“To have coaches from the Manchester United Girls’ Academy delivering sessions for local schoolchildren, supported by the brilliant volunteers from Ballyclare Comrades Ladies, highlights the power of football to inspire and create lasting memories. We’re proud to be part of an initiative that celebrates community, champions participation and helps get more young people involved in the game.”

The event marked a successful new collaboration between Ballyclare May Fair and SuperCup NI, one of the world’s leading youth football tournaments — bringing global football talent into the heart of the local community.