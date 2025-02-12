Mandatary housing measures and a ban on certain gatherings have been announced across the island of Ireland to reduce the risk of bird flu transmission.

The order, relating to all kept birds and poultry, will come into force in Northern Ireland from 00:01 on Monday, February 17, to mitigate against any incursion of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) into the domestic poultry sector.

Implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), the order legally requires all bird keepers, including owners of pet birds, commercial flocks, backyard and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

The move is part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) introduced in the province on January 18.

Black Lough, Dungannon (archive image). Photo: National World

In addition, a ban on the gatherings of galliforme (including pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey, guinea fowl), anseriforme (including ducks, geese, swans) and poultry will be implemented.

Similar measures are also being implemented by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine (DAFM) in Ireland. This will mean the same measures applying in both jurisdictions from the same date.

Minister Andrew Muir said: “I have taken the decision to introduce housing measures for all poultry and captive birds and a ban on certain bird gatherings.

Both Jurisdictions

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

"I have been in discussions with my counterpart in Ireland, DAFM Minister Martin Heydon T.D, and I welcome the announcement that a similar order is coming into effect in Ireland. Officials will continue to remain in close contact as both Orders are implemented.

“This will help ensure industry across both jurisdictions are protected as much as possible as we move through the remainder of this HPAI season. This decision will mean that all poultry and captive bird keepers must keep their birds housed or otherwise separate from wild birds.

“This strengthens actions taken by my department to ensure mandatory biosecurity measures were implemented, since 18 January 2025.

“I am grateful for the efforts of industry, and so far, this year we have not had a HPAI incursion in any NI poultry premises. This protects our ability to trade and the sustainability of our wider poultry industry.

"However, following preliminary confirmation of HPAI H5N1 in captive birds at a nature reserve outside Magherafelt, and wild bird cases identified across NI, the action announced today seeks to further protect our national flock.”

Northern Ireland relies heavily on the agri-food industry with poultry and egg production’s contribution to the economy valued at over £600 million.

DAERA stresses the mandatory legislative requirement that all keepers of birds (except keepers of pet birds kept in the owners home) must be registered with DAERA. If you have not already done so, download a registration form on the DAERA website: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/bird-registration-form.

Avian Influenza is a notifiable disease. Anyone who suspects an animal may be affected by a notifiable disease must, by law, report it to the DAERA Helpline on 0300 200 7840 or your local DAERA Direct Office immediately: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/contacts/daera-direct-regional-offices. Failure to do so is an offence.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for NI, Brian Dooher said: “I am urging all flock keepers to please take action now to improve biosecurity so as to reduce the risk of transmission of avian influenza to poultry or other captive birds.

“Anyone who keeps birds and poultry, not just those in the commercial sector, will now have a legal obligation to adhere to the housing order requirements, which are there to protect your flock. If avian influenza were to enter our NI commercial flock, it would have a significant and devastating impact on our poultry industry, international trade, and the wider economy.

“I would encourage all flock keepers including backyard and hobby keepers to use the next few days to prepare for new housing measures, including taking steps to safeguard animal welfare, consult their vet and, put in place measures to house your birds or keep them separate from wild birds in preparation for the introduction of the mandatory housing order from 00:01 on Monday 17 February 2025.

"It is expected that this order will be in place for up to eight weeks and will be kept under regular and close review by the Department.”