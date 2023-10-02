A family from County Antrim has raised a grand total of £1,143 for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland.

Phil with his family and Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Community Fundraising Manager, Naomi Breen. Photo: Diabetes UK

Phil’s family cheered him on as he tackled the popular Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne at the end of August.

The team at Diabetes UK Northern Ireland have extended their sincere thanks to Phil and his family and friends who contributed to the amazing total.