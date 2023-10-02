Register
Marathon effort raises over £1000 for Diabetes UK

A family from County Antrim has raised a grand total of £1,143 for Diabetes UK Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 09:42 BST
Phil with his family and Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Community Fundraising Manager, Naomi Breen. Photo: Diabetes UKPhil with his family and Diabetes UK Northern Ireland Community Fundraising Manager, Naomi Breen. Photo: Diabetes UK
Phil’s family cheered him on as he tackled the popular Antrim Coast Half Marathon in Larne at the end of August.

The team at Diabetes UK Northern Ireland have extended their sincere thanks to Phil and his family and friends who contributed to the amazing total.

Diabetes UK offers support and services to those living with and at risk of diabetes in Northern Ireland.

