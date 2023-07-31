Marathon row by Marty Breen Fitness gym members raises £4,000 for Air Ambulance NI

Members of the Marty Breen Fitness (MBF) crew recently completed a 290-mile row and raised £4,000 for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

Marty Breen, gym owner, based at Loup, near Magherafelt, was delighted to hand over a cheque for this amazing amount to Briege Mulholland from the charity, which has attended many emergency incidents in the Mid Ulster area since it was set up.

The 290-mile row was the equivalent of rowing from Malin Head to Mizen Head!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Said Marty: "A massive thank you goes out to everyone that participated in the big row and also to everyone that donated.

Marty Breen from Marty Breen Fitness presenting a cheque for £4,000 to Briege Mulholland from the Air Ambulance NI. Credit: Marty Breen

"The money raised is going to a very worthy cause and will be put to good use.

"The atmosphere in the gym that day was unbelievable and we look forward to our next big MBF event."