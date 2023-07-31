Marathon row by Marty Breen Fitness gym members raises £4,000 for Air Ambulance NI

Marty Breen, gym owner, based at Loup, near Magherafelt, was delighted to hand over a cheque for this amazing amount to Briege Mulholland from the charity, which has attended many emergency incidents in the Mid Ulster area since it was set up.
The 290-mile row was the equivalent of rowing from Malin Head to Mizen Head!
Said Marty: "A massive thank you goes out to everyone that participated in the big row and also to everyone that donated.
"The money raised is going to a very worthy cause and will be put to good use.
"The atmosphere in the gym that day was unbelievable and we look forward to our next big MBF event."
The Air Ambulance NI requires funding from the public to maintain its service to the general public.