Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: Stormzy backs England’s Lionesses
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing

Marathon row by Marty Breen Fitness gym members raises £4,000 for Air Ambulance NI

Members of the Marty Breen Fitness (MBF) crew recently completed a 290-mile row and raised £4,000 for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 14:44 BST

Marty Breen, gym owner, based at Loup, near Magherafelt, was delighted to hand over a cheque for this amazing amount to Briege Mulholland from the charity, which has attended many emergency incidents in the Mid Ulster area since it was set up.

The 290-mile row was the equivalent of rowing from Malin Head to Mizen Head!

Said Marty: "A massive thank you goes out to everyone that participated in the big row and also to everyone that donated.

Most Popular
Marty Breen from Marty Breen Fitness presenting a cheque for £4,000 to Briege Mulholland from the Air Ambulance NI. Credit: Marty BreenMarty Breen from Marty Breen Fitness presenting a cheque for £4,000 to Briege Mulholland from the Air Ambulance NI. Credit: Marty Breen
Marty Breen from Marty Breen Fitness presenting a cheque for £4,000 to Briege Mulholland from the Air Ambulance NI. Credit: Marty Breen
Read More
Maghera social group creating friendships aimed at tackling loneliness

"The money raised is going to a very worthy cause and will be put to good use.

"The atmosphere in the gym that day was unbelievable and we look forward to our next big MBF event."

The Air Ambulance NI requires funding from the public to maintain its service to the general public.

Related topics:Air Ambulance NI