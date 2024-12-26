Marbeth Kirker: PSNI seek help from the public to locate missing person with a cross tattoo on her neck
Police in Mid and East Antrim say they are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the welfare of Marbeth Kirker, who has been reported missing.
Marbeth is described as small in height, of slim build, with red shoulder-length hair and who has a cross tattoo on her neck.
Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Marbeth is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial number 919 of 25/12/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.