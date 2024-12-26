Marbeth Kirker.

Police in Mid and East Antrim say they are becoming increasingly concerned regarding the welfare of Marbeth Kirker, who has been reported missing.

Marbeth is described as small in height, of slim build, with red shoulder-length hair and who has a cross tattoo on her neck.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Marbeth is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial number 919 of 25/12/24.