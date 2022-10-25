A keen amateur photographer, Mark decided to perfect his photography skills and even set up a permanent hide on his friend’s land in the hope of capturing some of his favourite birds on camera.

“During the first Covid lockdown in March 2020, the enforced lack of freedom required me to think about my photography and how I could pursue my passion for photographing wildlife and birds without contravening the new regulations with regards to the safety of others and myself,” explained Mark.

"What I needed was a different mindset because I’ve spent what seems a lifetime travelling the length and breadth of the country in pursuit of the common and illusive. I would say I have been into wildlife all my life, from when I could walk, and I just turned 60 this October."

Photographer Mark Magee has published a book of wildlife photos he captured during lockdown

So Mark decided rather than being on the move, he would put down roots to pursue his hobby. “Occasionally in the past, I have used a portable collapsible hide. So I enquired with a long-standing friend and landowner my desire to construct a hide to photograph the visiting birds to his farmland. Thankfully he and his father agreed to the proposed location and the construction of a permanent hide on their farm.”

Mark developed his passion for both wildlife and photography and has now published a book with some of his favourite snaps. “I feed the birds 365 days a year, I have over 37 species now. I love to see them all arriving. I have badgers, hares, and foxes who also visit.

"The hide has taught me new skills equipment wise as well as a new way to observe the wildlife and the birds which feed and come to visit and I guess above all else that patience has its virtues.”

Mark Magee's recently published book

Mark’s book entitled ‘Birds from the Lockdown Hide’ can be ordered from most bookstores and is also available to buy online at Amazon in hardback, paperback and e-book.

You can also see more of Mark’s work on his Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/markwildlifeNI/

Just one of the many birds captured on camera by photographer Mark Magee

