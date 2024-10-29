Markethill crash: GAA clubs call for prayers to remember families of Ciara McElvanna, Patrick and Ciera Grimley on the first anniversary of tragedy
Craigavon native, Ciara McElvanna, a 44-year-old nurse at Craigavon Hospital was the mother of four children. She tragically died days after the horrific crash on the Gosford Road in the early hours of November 4 last year.
Patrick Grimley died instantly in the crash which happened as he and his wife were travelling home from celebrating his 40th birthday. Patrick’s wife Ciera died days later from her injuries. They were parents of three children.
The crash devastated the Madden where the two couples lived and had been firm friends as well as an integral part of the community. The McElvannas and Grimleys were avid GAA fans with both couples involved in both the local camogie and football clubs.
St Joseph’s Camogie Club and Madden Raparee both issued a statement today calling for prayers for those affected by the tragedy.
In a statement the club said: “As we approach the first anniversary of probably the most difficult time in recent years for both of our clubs, we would like to kindly ask you to continue to keep the McElvanna, Haddock, Grimley and Geraghty families close in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead.
"Ciara, Ciera and Patrick were an integral part of our clubs and community and although we miss their presence around the pitch and gatherings every day, their families have endured the greatest loss of all.
"We can only assure them and those injured or affected in any way by this tragedy, that they will continue to be supported by us all in our community.
"As November is traditionally a month where we remember the deceased, we think of all those in our club that have loved and lost. Ar dheis De go raibh a n-anamacha.
"Ciara’s first anniversary Mass will take place at 7pm on Friday November 8 in St Joseph’s Church, Madden.
"Ciera and Patrick’s will take place at 7pm on Tuesday 12th November, also in St Joseph’s.”