A lecturer at the Southern Regional College, Ivan Walker, who has been chairman of the band for the last 30 years, was honoured in the Queen’s 70th Platinum Jubilee Honours with a British Empire Medal for services to the community in Markethill.

Tribute from band

A spokesperson for Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band said: “Congratulations to our very own Ivan Walker, who has been awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in The Queen’s Birthday Honours for services to the community in Markethill. Ivan has been a member of Kilcluney for over 40 years and there can be no doubt that through his involvement in the band, he has made a considerable difference to the wider Markethill community. With the many Volunteers members that have been through the ranks over the decades, he has helped cultivate a welcoming and inexpensive environment to learn how to play a musical instrument. The musical abilities gained coupled with the discipline needed to be in a band are lifelong skills that shouldn’t be underestimated and they help provide a recognisable focus for family involvement and community recognition. They also help advancement of citizenship, community development and culture.

Chairman of Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band, Markethill, Ivan Walker outside the Orange Hall. Picture: Diane Magill

Ivan’s work with Armagh bands

“Through his work with the Armagh Bands Forum and Confederation of Ulster Bands, he has helped to provide opportunities for our own members and members from other bands across the country to receive training in Public First Aid, Marshalling Skills, Child Protection, Event Management, Risk Assessment, Good Relations, Conflict Management and Drug and Alcohol Awareness.

“Under his chairmanship of the band, young and not-so-young people from the Markethill area have been given multiple opportunities to parade on the streets of Glasgow, Liverpool, Southport, Portsmouth, Limerick and London, performing in front of thousands of spectators whilst showcasing their talent with music from the Ulster-Scots tradition.

“He has helped organise the bands annual parade and competition for many years, which is always held on the first Friday in June in Markethill. Through his endeavour and passion, he has helped turn the parade into one of the largest cultural events in the area.

Ivan Walker (Chairman of Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band)

“With his involvement in the band, he has devoted himself to sustained and selfless voluntary service and has promoted the wider marching band movement at every available opportunity.

“A worthy recipient in our eyes and fully deserved. Let’s hope he can work some magic and get the band an invite to Buckingham Palace at some stage!”

