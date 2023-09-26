Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorraine, who currently lives in Portadown, has a wealth of experience providing tax services to growing businesses based both locally and further afield. Since joining the firm last November, Lorraine has been central in advising on a range of merger and acquisition transactions, and assisting companies implement tax efficient structures.

Pictured (back row) is Senior Partner Nigel Harra, Maybeth Shaw (Partner) and Managing Partner of BDO Northern Ireland Brian Murphy. They are joined by (front row) Partners Laura Jackson, Lorraine Nelson and Michael Jennings.

Announcing the appointment, BDO NI Managing Partner, Brian Murphy, said: “Lorraine has greatly contributed to our business growth plans over the last year and we are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team. With over 15 years of experience in the world of tax and commercial transactions, Lorraine brings extensive knowledge and a proven track record of delivering exceptional client service. Her expertise and unique insights as a dual UK and Irish qualified tax practitioner will play a pivotal role in the opportunities presented to businesses and investors here in NI.”

Brian added: “NI’s dynamic business environment has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, despite a challenging backdrop. As a trusted advisor, Lorraine applies her expertise in assisting local businesses to grow globally, to manage their tax exposure, and to help to identify opportunities and risks on potential business ventures and acquisitions.

“Her style is refreshing in its practical, commercial and straight-talking manner. I have no doubt that Lorraine’s insights will be key in guiding our clients through the intricacies of the evolving tax landscape.”