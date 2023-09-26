Markethill native Lorraine Nelson joins business advisory firm BDO as partner
Lorraine, who currently lives in Portadown, has a wealth of experience providing tax services to growing businesses based both locally and further afield. Since joining the firm last November, Lorraine has been central in advising on a range of merger and acquisition transactions, and assisting companies implement tax efficient structures.
Announcing the appointment, BDO NI Managing Partner, Brian Murphy, said: “Lorraine has greatly contributed to our business growth plans over the last year and we are thrilled to welcome her to our leadership team. With over 15 years of experience in the world of tax and commercial transactions, Lorraine brings extensive knowledge and a proven track record of delivering exceptional client service. Her expertise and unique insights as a dual UK and Irish qualified tax practitioner will play a pivotal role in the opportunities presented to businesses and investors here in NI.”
Brian added: “NI’s dynamic business environment has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, despite a challenging backdrop. As a trusted advisor, Lorraine applies her expertise in assisting local businesses to grow globally, to manage their tax exposure, and to help to identify opportunities and risks on potential business ventures and acquisitions.
“Her style is refreshing in its practical, commercial and straight-talking manner. I have no doubt that Lorraine’s insights will be key in guiding our clients through the intricacies of the evolving tax landscape.”
Lorraine said: “I am honoured to join BDO Northern Ireland and to be a part of this esteemed team. I look forward to adding to the firm's legacy of excellence and assisting clients in navigating the complexities of tax and commercial transactions. I am committed to being at the forefront of the ever-changing tax legislation here in NI, ensuring that our clients benefit from the most up-to-date and efficient tax strategies. Together with the exceptional tax team at BDO NI, I am confident that we will not only meet, but exceed the expectations of our clients, providing them with the comprehensive tax support they need to thrive in this dynamic business environment."