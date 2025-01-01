Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information regarding a Northern Ireland man who went missing on New Year’s Day 19 years ago.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say they are committed to solving the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Martin Kelly in January 2006.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “The disappearance of Martin has had a profound impact on his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Martin, who worked as a plumber and a part-time bar man in the Priory Inn at Holywood, worked on New Year’s Eve 2005 and then went on to two house parties with friends.

Martin Kelly has been missing since New Year's Day in January 2006. Picture: released by PSNI

"On New Year’s Day, he and his friends went to Pat’s Bar in Garmoyle Street, Belfast to watch a football match. The friends left and Martin remained in the bar talking to other customers. He left at about 7.10pm and hasn't been seen since.”

Martin, who is about 6ft 1in tall and of slim build with short dark hair, was wearing a black ‘Guinness’ T-shirt and blue jeans.

Det Insp Harvey added: “Police investigating Martin's disappearance carried out searches on land and on the water and deployed the diving team and air support team in these searches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have also undertaken extensive enquiries but despite conducting a wide range of interviews and reviewing all available CCTV relating to the incident, Martin has not been located.

"We remain committed and determined to discovering what happened to Martin and detectives will continue to follow up all new lines of enquiry and any new information.”

Anyone with any knowledge of Martin’s disappearance is asked to contact police by calling 101, the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or Missing People on 116 000.