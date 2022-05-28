Matted moggie finds a new lease of life thanks to Ballymena charity

Albert feeling lighter after his matted fur was removed:

Albert, who is deaf, was reported to the Ballymena Branch of Cats Protection by a concerned member of public after he was spotted wandering the streets in a sorry state.

The 14-year-old’s owners could not cope with the grooming regime required for a long-haired cat and he had been left to wander, mainly spending his days outside, before being relinquished to the charity.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Poor Albert was in a lot of discomfort when he came to us,” said Ballymena branch volunteer Jodie.

Albert happy in new home with a well-looked after coat:

“Long-haired cats need to be brushed daily to stop their coat becoming tangled and keep their skin healthy which is why it’s important that owners are prepared to do this before taking them on.

“And it’s even more important with older cats such as Albert who struggle to groom themselves.

“Despite being an old boy and being deaf, when he had all that painful matting removed he became a very playful, loving cat and adapted to being back indoors immediately,” she said.

A post on the Ballymena branch’s social media pages about Albert’s sad tale attracted the attention of Tracy Stewart, from Ballymena, who immediately offered him a home.

“When I saw his picture after he’d just been shaved, I was heartbroken as his fur was so matted,” said Tracy.

“He settled in really well but, given his past experience, I still have a fight to groom him.

“I have to use three brushes so he can attack one of them while I’m doing it.

“It has to be done though otherwise he’ll end up in the same position.

“I think you have to get them used to being groomed as kittens or it will always be a battle.”

After a few months of daily grooming, and using a special shampoo for his tail, Albert’s fur has returned and he is now back to his former glory.

Jodie added: “Tracy and Albert were meant for each other, it’s the retirement he so deserves.”

For more information on the importance of grooming your feline companions visit https://www.cats.org.uk/help-and-advice/cat-behaviour/grooming.