Matthew (Chitchu) Henry, from Craigavon, Co Armagh.

As tributes pour in for Craigavon man Matthew Gerard ‘Chitchu’ Henry, his family has announced his funeral arrangements.

Mr Henry, whose body was tragically found at The Mall in Armagh City on Sunday morning, was a popular young man who hailed from the Craigavon area.

Described as ‘one of the good ones’ Mr Henry was a very popular young man who was regarded as kind and loyal to his friends and family.

The dearly loved son of Martin and the late Denise, he was a devoted father to Bonnie and Brionnie, and a loving brother of Mark and the late Hannah R.I.P and much loved partner of Meghan.

His funeral will take place on Thursday (October 9) from his home at 125 Legahory Court, Craigavon at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Anthony’s Church, Craigavon at 11am followed by interment in St. John’s Cemetery, Drumcree.

Donations if desired may be made for PIPS c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

One of his friends shared a group shot of Mr Henry with his many friends and said: “Matthew Chitchu Henry never a bad day when you were around.

"You'll be sorely missed by everyone and you did everything thinking about how it benefited your girls.”

One friend said: “One of the good ones. Always in good spirits whenever I bumped into him. Gone far far too soon. Sincere condolences to the whole Henry family circle.”

Another friend said: “RIP Matthew Chitchu Henry. Such a lovely fella, would never of passed you without a chat!”