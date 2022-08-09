Maya to take on the Inca Trail Challenge

It’s not the actual trail and endurance aspect of the charity drive that has Maya Curry sweating, but the target-based fundraising element as she has a minimum fundraising target of £3,900 before she can embark on the adventure.

She says: “I’m more nervous of the fundraising target than I am of the trek. Because it’s a big ask. As a Strength and Wellness Coach, I’ve spent years creating a business focused on helping postnatal women through to menopausal women get into strength training and feel confident in themselves. My job is to help other people reach their goals, but this is now me asking other people to do something for me which I don’t tend to do.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“My goal is to raise £3,900 for Action Cancer. Even though this kind of fundraising is completely daunting and alien to me, all I need is 400 people to donate £10 and I’ve done it! My first event is on Saturday 3rd September at The Standard - Nortel Social Club in Newtownabbey. It’s a social event starting at 7pm. There will be drinks, raffles, games and even a karaoke machine. Basically, it’ll be a lot of fun and we’ll see what we can do to reach my target.”

Carrickfergus-based Strength and Wellness Coach Maya Curry who is to undertake her biggest challenge to date as she walks the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in November 2023 for Action Cancer