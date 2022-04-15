Loading...

Mayor hosts lunch for Parkinson’s branch

Mid & East Antrim Mayor William McCaughey hosted the Ballymena & District Branch of Parkinson’s UK in NI ahead of World Parkinson’s Day.

By Elinor Glynn
Friday, 15th April 2022, 10:01 am

Mid & East Antrim Mayor William McCaughey hosted the Ballymena & District Branch of Parkinson’s UK in NI ahead of World Parkinson’s Day.

Branch Chair Jimmy McClean; committee members Thelma Strange, Dawn Fleming and William Hill, sec. Kate McKay and Ann Hill, treasurer, pictured with the Mayor, enjoyed lunch and the chance to raise awareness of Parkinson’s.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jimmy McClean said: “It was a lovely event, especially as it was one of our first gatherings since March 2020. It’s great to be getting back out and resuming our monthly meetings.

Parkinson's UK Ballymena branch Pictured, standing from left, are Jimmy McClean, Chair, Thelma Strange, Committee member, Kate McKay, Secretary, and Dawn Fleming, Committee member. Sitting, from left, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William McCaughey, William Hill, Committee member, and Ann Hill, Treasurer.

Read: Five things to do in County Antrim this weekend

MayorMid & East AntrimParkinson's UK