Mayor hosts reception to congratulate cadets on their award success

The Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh, Councillor Kurtis Dickson recently held a reception at Lagan Valley Island to congratulate the Breda Detachment (Royal Artillery) F Company, 2nd Battalion, NI Army Cadet Force on being awarded the ABF The Soldiers' Charity Revision Eyewear Trophy for the second consecutive year.

Detachments from all over the UK compete against one another each year in the Revision Cadet Challenge, which raises money for ABF The Soldiers' Charity.

Through a variety of activities during the past 12 months, such as abseiling, hosting a craft fair in their local community, and providing programs at a charity concert, the local Detachment has raised about £5,000.

Mayor Dickson congratulated the cadets and their dedicated leaders on this remarkable achievement, praising their hard work, determination, and commitment to supporting veterans and serving personnel.

He then had the honour of presenting them with the Revision Eyewear Trophy, recognising their outstanding efforts and the positive impact they continue to make.