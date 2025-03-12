Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens celebrates sporting success of Carey Faughs hurlers
The club won the Division 2 League title, the Antrim Intermediate Hurling title and the coveted AIB Ulster Intermediate Hurling Championship title.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I was delighted to meet each of the players from Carey Faughs hurling team and congratulate them on their outstanding run of title victories.
“Winning championship titles takes a lot of hard work from both the players and the coaching staff and I’m sure none of them could do what they do without the support of their family and friends.
“From speaking to the players, their love and passion for the sport shines through. They take great pride in their achievements and are fantastic ambassadors for sport in Causeway Coast and Glens. I want to commend them for the dedication they have shown.”