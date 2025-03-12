The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has welcomed members of Carey Faughs hurling team to a reception in Coleraine to celebrate their sporting success.

The club won the Division 2 League title, the Antrim Intermediate Hurling title and the coveted AIB Ulster Intermediate Hurling Championship title.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan said: “I was delighted to meet each of the players from Carey Faughs hurling team and congratulate them on their outstanding run of title victories.

“Winning championship titles takes a lot of hard work from both the players and the coaching staff and I’m sure none of them could do what they do without the support of their family and friends.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Ciarán McQuillan has hosted a reception to celebrate Carey Faughs hurling team recent sporting success. Pictured alongside the Mayor are (l-r) Darren McVeigh, Team Co-ordinator, Shea Hunter, Team Captain and Kevin Murphy, Team Selector. CREDIT CCGBC

“From speaking to the players, their love and passion for the sport shines through. They take great pride in their achievements and are fantastic ambassadors for sport in Causeway Coast and Glens. I want to commend them for the dedication they have shown.”