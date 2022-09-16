Mayor of Lisburn Scott Carson praises Queen's promotion of a ''culture of inclusion'' for Northern Ireland

Lisburn and Castlereagh City councillor, Scott Carson highlighted the significant impact made by the monarch following his meeting with King Charles III at Royal Hillsborough.

Speaking last week, Mayor Carson said: “Her Majesty promoted and welcomed the culture of inclusion and understanding that has helped to shape our future.

“I will treasure my memories of today (Tuesday September 13) and the King’s first address in Northern Ireland.

The King meets crowds in Royal Hillsborough

“King Charles III will continue the legacy of his late mother and support the people of Northern Ireland. I wish the new King a long and peaceful reign.

“Today marks the start of a new chapter for Royal Hillsborough and Northern Ireland.

“Royal Hillsborough was centre stage for the people of Northern Ireland to welcome the new King to the village and Hillsborough Castle, both of which meant so much to the Queen from an early age.

“King Charles III and the Queen Consort are no strangers to our shores.

“However, today was their first official visit as Their Majesties travelling under the Royal Standard.

“Both took the opportunity to engage with well-wishers in Royal Hillsborough and Belfast and view the tide of floral tributes to the Queen.

“The service in St Anne’s Cathedral was a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II who reigned for over 70 years.

“Those in the cathedral and watching live had the opportunity to reflect on the Queen’s support for the people of Northern Ireland.”