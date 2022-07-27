Mayor opens Book of Condolence in memory of Lord Trimble

The former First Minister of Northern Ireland died on Monday (July 25) aged 77.

Members of the public can sign the book in Coleraine Town Hall, Ballymoney Town Hall, Sheskburn House (Ballycastle) or the Connell Street office in Limavady, or they can leave a message on an online book available on the Council’s website.

Councillor Wallace said: “David Trimble played a hugely significant part in Northern Ireland’s journey towards peace. He made difficult decisions that may not always have been popular, but a brighter future was made possible through this bravery.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Ivor Wallace signs the Book of Condolence for Lord Trimble in Coleraine Town Hall

“At this very sad time I want to offer my sympathy and prayers to Lord Trimble’s family and friends, and I hope they take comfort from the many tributes and memories shared in his honour, which reflect his position as a courageous and inspiring leader.”

Writing the first entry in the book of condolence, the Mayor left the following message of support: As Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council I offer my most sincere condolences to Lord Trimble’s wife Daphne, his wider family circle, friends and colleagues. David’s name will always be remembered as an integral part of our peace journey, and Northern Ireland is a better place because of his bravery and leadership.

