Mayor pays tribute to the work of volunteers during reception

Volunteers were presented with a special certificate in recognition of their hard work and dedication.

The reception was hosted at Council’s headquarters by the Mayor, Councillor Richard Holmes, in one of his last official duties before he hands over his chain of office.

The Mayor said: “I am delighted to mark the end of my term as Mayor by hosting this well-deserved reception for all of those who work so tirelessly, giving up their spare time and sharing their skills, for the good of our communities.

“It provided an opportunity to highlight the amazing work carried out unassumingly by volunteers across many different fields, including members of management committees and boards, fundraisers and advocates, those who provide practical and emotional support, people who care for animals and the environment and those who contribute to various sporting activities.

“I would like to particularly thank those volunteers who provided support throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and who continue to do so. To assist others through such challenging times, while also looking after their own family and friends, is highly commendable and demonstrates the true spirit of volunteering.

“To all our volunteers throughout the Borough, on behalf of Council and the community, I express my heartfelt appreciation for the formidable contribution you make to our area, year on year. Thank you.”

Guest speaker, Ciara McNickle, Causeway Volunteer Centre, said: “The excellent work that volunteers do is so impressive, working recently with groups helping to organise Big Lunch and Jubilee celebrations, the commitment of volunteers has been outstanding.

“Additionally, the commitment of local people over the pandemic was overwhelming and heart-warming. Communities are all about volunteers, they are the heartbeat of the community. We could not do without them.”

Mary McNickle, Manager of Causeway Volunteer Centre added: “The volunteer commitment in the Borough is outstanding. In the Volunteer Centre we are heartened to see so many local people wanting to take part in groups, help others and give their time so freely. We will continue to support volunteers in our Borough and ensure that they get the best assistance and recognition they deserve.”

1. Community Facilities Development Officer Colleen Moran (left) pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes, Ciara McNickle from Causeway Volunteer Centre and representatives from the Butterfly Survivors group.

2. Volunteers from the Ballymoney Arthritis Group pictured at Cloonavin with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes.

3. Patricia McQuillan and Mary Gibson from Moneydig Rural Group pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes.

4. The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes pictured with representatives from the Ramoan Friendship Group, Connectus Café, Coolessan Community Group and Causeway Volunteer Centre at the event in Cloonavin to mark the contribution made by volunteers across the Borough.