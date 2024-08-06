The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim has paid tribute to residents of the borough who died recently.

Alderman Beth Adger MBE was speaking at a meeting of the council at The Braid, in Ballymena, before members stood to observe a minute’s silence.

Ald Adger noted the recent death of “well-known and much-respected” Ballymena woman Lady Rebecca Wright, known as Ruby, wife of the late Sir William Wright, a former Freeman of the Borough and founder of Ballymena-based company Wrightbus who died in July 2022.

“On behalf of members, we offer our sincere condolences to Ruby’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the wider family circle. Our thoughts are with them at this very difficult time,” the Mayor said.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Beth Adger MBE. Pic supplied by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“Also members, I was saddened to learn of the recent death of Gerry Simms JP, a former player and past-president of the Carrickfergus Rugby Club. On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Gerry’s wife Elizabeth, his family and friends and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“I was also saddened to learn of the recent death of Alan Phair, former director, of recreation services, of the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council. On behalf of members, I would extend our sincere condolences to Alan’s family and friends. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“I would wish to extend our sincere condolences to our colleague Alderman Maureen Morrow on the recent death of her uncle David Davison, a former employee of legacy Larne Borough Council. Our thoughts and support are with you Maureen, your husband Alex and the wider family circle at this difficult time.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter