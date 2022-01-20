Mayor to write his congratulations to honours recipients

Among those to be recognised this year was Dr Jonathan Rea MBE, awarded an OBE for services to Motorcycle Racing; Mr Stephen Crawford BEM, from Ahoghill, Founder, Coaching for Christ for services to Young People in County Antrim; and, Mr Ivor McMullan BEM former Head of Parks, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for public service during Covid-19.
Councillor McCaughey said: ““I would like to commend all the recipients on their achievements and thank them for their tireless efforts in making a difference.”