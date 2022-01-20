Mayor to write his congratulations to honours recipients

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor William McCaughey has congratulated locals who were recognised in the New Year Honours list and will write personally to all those who were recognised with the honour.

By Elinor Glynn
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 7:27 am

Among those to be recognised this year was Dr Jonathan Rea MBE, awarded an OBE for services to Motorcycle Racing; Mr Stephen Crawford BEM, from Ahoghill, Founder, Coaching for Christ for services to Young People in County Antrim; and, Mr Ivor McMullan BEM former Head of Parks, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for public service during Covid-19.

Councillor McCaughey said: ““I would like to commend all the recipients on their achievements and thank them for their tireless efforts in making a difference.”

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Councillor William McCaughey
MayorJonathan Rea MBE