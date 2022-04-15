McDonald’s Fun Football Centre getting ready to kick off at The Showgrounds

The Centres are delivered in partnership with the Irish FA and provide children here with the opportunity to try football for the first time.

Twelve venues across Northern Ireland will host the first batch of the free four-week sessions this year which kicked off on March 3 in Newtownabbey. Ballymena Showgrounds will host one of the Centres from April 27 to May 18.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions are free and include a Fun Football Activity Book and are currently available in Northern Ireland to children aged between five and eight. Parents are encouraged to register their children to one of the upcoming centres on the Irish FA’s website, www.irishfa.com/funfootball.

Pictured at a McDonald’s Fun Football Centre is Roy Carroll, former Northern Ireland goalkeeper and Karl Wilkinson, Franchisee Operations Manager, McDonald’s.

Legendary NI goalkeeper Pat Jennings, a McDonald’s Fun Football Ambassador, said: “Through the years I have witnessed first-hand the significant impact that McDonald’s Fun Football has had, and continues to have, on the lives of young people in Northern Ireland. Fun Football introduces children and families from all communities and backgrounds across Northern Ireland to interactive coaching sessions and events. Young boys and girls can learn about our great game in a fun, relaxed and inclusive environment.”

Roy Carroll, former NI goalkeeper and now goalkeeping coach for the men’s senior international team, said: “The Fun Football sessions are a really great way for kids to learn the fundamentals of football.