SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone met with representatives from thevNorthern Ireland Companion Animal Welfare Group (NICAWG) at a recent ‘paws and policies’ event in Stormont to discuss strengthening animal welfare legislation in Northern Ireland.

NICAWG is the leading companion animal welfare group in Northern Ireland which was established in 2019 and consists of eight animal welfare organisations – Assisi Animal Sanctuary, Cats Protection, Causeway Coast Dog

Rescue, Dogs Trust, Mid Antrim Animal Sanctuary, PDSA, Rosie’s Trust and USPCA. By working collectively, the group aims to improve the lives of companion animals and their owners in Northern Ireland.

At an event in Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, sponsored by Robbie Butler MLA, representatives from NICAWG met with Patsy McGlone MLA to discuss the Animal Welfare Pathway, which DAERA Minister Andrew Muir published in May.

While the group welcomes the ambitious and comprehensive proposals in the Animal Welfare Pathway, it believes legislative changes are required in two key areas - the regulation of rehoming and microchipping - to ensure the success of the other animal welfare proposals outlined in the pathway.

NICAWG wants to see the licensing of all Animal Welfare Establishments in Northern Ireland, including rehoming organisations, sanctuaries, and dog pounds, both Council owned and privately operated, to ensure the highest welfare standards for all animals in these establishments.

NICAWG is also calling for the compulsory microchipping of pet cats to be introduced in Northern Ireland. It has been compulsory for dogs in Northern Ireland to be microchipped since 2012, increasing the likelihood of a lost dog being reunited with its owner. Cats are also much-loved family members, so they should be similarly protected.

Chair of NICAWG, Laura Orr from Dogs Trust, said: “We were delighted to visit the Northern Ireland Assembly to meet with MLAs to highlight these important issues and gain their support for the improvement of animal welfare. Thank you to Patsy McGlone who attended and signed our paw pledge board. We are grateful that they took the time to chat with us and for their support for improving animal welfare. “We look forward to continuing to work with Patsy McGlone and all MLAs on a range of issues to better the lives of companion animals and their owners in Northern Ireland.”

Mr McGlone said: “I was pleased to meet with the Northern Ireland Companion Animal Welfare Group at Stormont and to hear more about the group’s calls for Páirtí Sóisialta Daonlathach an Lucht Oibre Member of the Party of European Socialists and Socialist International changes to the regulation of rehoming and microchipping in Northern Ireland. There is a need for new legislation which supports the highest standards of animal welfare for all companion animals, and I fully support the vital work of NICAWG.”

