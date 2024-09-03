McGlone urges NI Executive to ‘get serious’ over improving water quality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

SDLP Opposition AERA Spokesperson Patsy McGlone has said the Executive must get serious on improving water quality.

The Mid Ulster MLA was speaking after an Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) report found that water quality laws were not being implemented as required.

Mr McGlone said the situation at Lough Neagh was the prime example of the Executive and Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs failing to get to grips with the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "Today’s report from the Office for Environmental Protection makes grim reading for anyone who cares about our freshwater environment. It has been clear over the past few years that there is a serious problem with water quality across the North and nowhere is that more evident than the ongoing ecological crisis at Lough Neagh which exposes decades of short-term thinking, incompetence and ineptitude.

Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone.Credit: Supplied

“While the DAERA Minister and Executive were quick to pat themselves on the back for the release of their vague, non-binding Lough Neagh Action Plan, they have not been so vocal about missed deadlines and the inadequate implementation of environmental law. The situation has not been helped by three years without a government, but the Minister cannot continually justify inaction by the recency of his appointment, this situation would not have come as a surprise and people want solutions.

“There is still the opportunity to turn this around and stop our water quality degrading further, but this requires a transformation in approach and stronger leadership from the Executive to drive water quality improvements at the scale and pace needed. We cannot afford anymore missed targets or dithering without serious consequences for our environment and water quality.”