Mechanical failure results in temporary closure of main and learner pools at Tyrone leisure centre

The main and learner pools at Dungannon Leisure Centre remain closed because of a mechanical failure.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 19th Mar 2024, 11:33 GMT
Mid Ulster District Council say they hope to have the pools open again for the public on Wednesday, March 20.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and thank our customers for their patience as we work to fix the problem," a Council spokesperson said.

Dungannon Leisure Centre added that they will be keeping customers up to date through its social media posts.

