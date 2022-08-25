Meet 8 street artists who have brightened up Belfast

Several of the street artists have even popped up multiple times on Belfast’s walls over the years, but their names are widely unknown, so it’s time to lift the lid on the creators and see who is behind the detailed designs we walk past each day.
1. ADW
Irish-based artist ADW’s work has appeared all over both the north and south of Ireland, with many pieces on display throughout Belfast. The aptly titled pieces showcase true Belfast charm, with the likes of Keep Her Lit, Deep Love and At The Mouth all having nods to the capital city’s heritage and hearty nature. Deep Love, one of the most poignant ADW pieces on show in Belfast, even featured in Kenneth Brannagh’s most recent film, adding celebrity status to the street art design and artist themselves.
Photo: @adwart Instagram
2. Nomad Clan
As the name suggests, this street artist duo are real jetsetters, with their work showing up across the UK and even venture out to display their works in other countries, such as The Netherlands and Mexico. Having also completed numerous pieces in the city centre, Nomad Clan have certainly placed their own stamp on the capital, with their large Pottingers mural, Pelicans, requiring a scaffolding set-up to complete
Photo: @nomad.clan Instagram
3. Emmalene Blake
Another artist travelling up and down Ireland, Emmalene Blake, with the help of fellow street artist Lanni Powder created the RuPaul mural found outside Belfast’s bustling gay bar, Kremlin. Homage to the queen of drag herself, RuPaul, the mural sits proudly on Little Donegal Street, adding an extra pop of colour to the already colourful drag scene found amongst the city.
Photo: @emmaleneblake Instagram
4. Dan Kitchener
Known for his Japanese-inspired musings, Kitchener’s street murals transport you straight to Tokyo with their bright colours and immense detail. You’ll struggle to miss these vivid art pieces, with them appearing all over Belfast, including Night Taxi on the Shankill.
Photo: @dankitchener Instagram