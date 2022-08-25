Meet 8 street artists who have brightened up Belfast

1. ADW

Irish-based artist ADW’s work has appeared all over both the north and south of Ireland, with many pieces on display throughout Belfast. The aptly titled pieces showcase true Belfast charm, with the likes of Keep Her Lit, Deep Love and At The Mouth all having nods to the capital city’s heritage and hearty nature. Deep Love, one of the most poignant ADW pieces on show in Belfast, even featured in Kenneth Brannagh’s most recent film, adding celebrity status to the street art design and artist themselves.

Photo: @adwart Instagram