The inclusion of Lambeg drums at last year’s Armagh Fleadh has led to an unusual cross-community initiative marking the location of five lost Orange halls in the Craigavon area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An unlikely partnership between two men from opposite sides of the political divide in Lurgan is to preserve a little piece of local history for generations to come.

Colin McCusker, a Lurgan Orangeman and Lambeg drum enthusiast, along with local historian Jimmy Conway have produced plaques to mark the locations of several Orange halls that once stood in Craigavon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their mutual interest in local cultural history was cemented when the men began chatting at last year’s Armagh Fleadh.

Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley along with Colin McCusker and Jimmy Conway with some of the new blue plaques. Picture: Tony Hendron

Colin McCusker said: “Back in May 2023 the Armagh Fleadh invited me to take part in their multi-cultural evening in Lurgan and I was happy to accept the invitation to share a little piece of my musical culture.

"At the event I met Jimmy, who explained how his family were all friends with many members of my Orange lodge, Boconnell LOL 123, back in the 1950’s and 60’s, and how he would like to see something erected to mark the approximate location of where Boconnell Orange Hall once stood in Boconnell Lane.

"This got me thinking about all the other Orange halls that were displaced by the creation of Craigavon, such as Annaloiste, Drumgor, Bluestone and Tamnificarbet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"As a result Jimmy and I designed and produced our own plaques that we want to erect to preserve this piece of history for future generations.”

Jimmy added: “I was delighted to see the Lambeg drums take part in the Fleadh – it was great to see both cultures coming together to celebrate their own musical identities.

"As a result, I have been able to support Colin in his quest to mark this important part of our local history and as a local historian it has been a pleasure to be involved.

"We are both indebted to the Lord Mayor, Alderman Margaret Tinsley for her encouragement and support.”