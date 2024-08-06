Melba the Chow Chow representing Co Tyrone is looking for your vote in the Nose of Tralee Pet Competition

Melba the Chow Chow is carrying the flag for Co Tyrone in this year's Nose of Tralee Pet Competition and needs your votes to make her dream of winning come true.

Her owner Elizabeth Rose, from Ardboe, is delighted that her pet has managed to make its way through the preliminary stages and semi final to reach the final

Pets from all over Ireland are competing in the contest which is now in its eleventh year.

Melba posed at Ardboe's Old Cross for her competition entry photograph and is hoping for a win once votes are counted when voting closes on August 19.

In her entry Elizabeth says her pet should win the Nose of Tralee because she is “an irresistably cute bundle of joy”.

"With her adorably fluffy coat and big, soulful eyes, Melba looks like a living teddy bear. Her playful antics and gentle snuggles bring smiles to everyone around her,” she said.

"Melba's sweet and loving personality makes her the perfect cuddle buddy, always ready to brighten up your day with a wag of her fluffy tail. This adorable pup’s charm and cuteness make her the ideal candidate to win the Nose of Tralee and capture everyone's hearts."

Melba the Chow Chow is representing Tyrone in the 11th annual Nose of Tralee Pet Competition. Credit: Submitted

Elizabeth said Melba also makes a “great companion” and is very good and sweet when she meets people while out for a walk.

She admits to entering the competition for a bit of fun as there is “doom and gloom” in the world.

She added: “There’s no Tyrone Rose in the Rose of Tralee this year, so it would be nice to bring something back to the county.”

The competition is promoted by Pet Sitters Ireland and sponsored by Tesco.

You can vote by visiting 2024 Nose of Tralee Pet Competition