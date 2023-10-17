Members of Sperrin U3A explore Blessingbourne Country Estate in County Tyrone
Twenty members of Sperrin U3A were given the opportunity to explore and learn about the history of the Lowry Family home, the award-winning Blessingbourne Estate. The 550 acre estate is situated in the Clogher Valley.
The group received a warm welcome from the estate owners, Nicholas, and Colleen Lowry, followed by a tour of the Victorian house, coach museum and beautiful gardens. Following their visit to Blessingbourne, the group spent some time in Fivelmiletown for a spot of shopping and a coffee break. They rounded off their day with a meal at Corick House. After the outing, one of the new members of the group said he had made many new friends.
Members of the group unanimously agreed that the whole experience was most enjoyable. Taking part in outings such as this provides the opportunity for not only learning but also socialising.
Sperrin U3A is always keen to welcome new members. There is no age limited but members must be retired or semi-retired to join.
The group meets monthly in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt at 2pm on the second Tuesday of the month from September to June. In addition to the monthly meetings there are special interest groups to join including a Walking group, Genealogy, Book Club, Bridge group, and the Outings Group.
For more information, come along to one of our meetings, or you can find us on Facebook. Or you can contact: [email protected]