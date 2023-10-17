Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Members of Sperrin U3A explore Blessingbourne Country Estate in County Tyrone

Members of Sperrin U3A (University of the Third Age) have thanked Mid-Ulster District Council for the grant aid which partly funded their recent outing to Blessingbourne Country Estate, Fivemiletown.
By The Newsroom
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Twenty members of Sperrin U3A were given the opportunity to explore and learn about the history of the Lowry Family home, the award-winning Blessingbourne Estate. The 550 acre estate is situated in the Clogher Valley.

The group received a warm welcome from the estate owners, Nicholas, and Colleen Lowry, followed by a tour of the Victorian house, coach museum and beautiful gardens. Following their visit to Blessingbourne, the group spent some time in Fivelmiletown for a spot of shopping and a coffee break. They rounded off their day with a meal at Corick House. After the outing, one of the new members of the group said he had made many new friends.

Read More
Maghera Heritage & Cultural Society ‘delivering services to the whole community’
Members of Sperrin U3A (University of the Third Age) pictured during their recent outing. Credit: ContributedMembers of Sperrin U3A (University of the Third Age) pictured during their recent outing. Credit: Contributed
Members of Sperrin U3A (University of the Third Age) pictured during their recent outing. Credit: Contributed
Most Popular

Members of the group unanimously agreed that the whole experience was most enjoyable. Taking part in outings such as this provides the opportunity for not only learning but also socialising.

Sperrin U3A is always keen to welcome new members. There is no age limited but members must be retired or semi-retired to join.

The group meets monthly in Meadowbank Arena, Magherafelt at 2pm on the second Tuesday of the month from September to June. In addition to the monthly meetings there are special interest groups to join including a Walking group, Genealogy, Book Club, Bridge group, and the Outings Group.

For more information, come along to one of our meetings, or you can find us on Facebook. Or you can contact: [email protected]

Related topics:University of the Third Age