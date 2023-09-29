A permanent memorial to officers who served in the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross has been unveiled in Ballyclare’s War Memorial Park.

Led by His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KstJ and Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM, the special service on September 21 paid tribute to those who served in the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross from 1922 to 2001.

Special guests included High Sheriff of Co Antrim, Mr Peter Mackie DL; Assistant Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Mr Ryan Henderson and Chairman of the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross Foundation, Hon Prof Stephen White OBE.

Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KstJ commented: “I would like to convey my heartfelt thanks to all of our police service personal: those who are here today; those who are still serving; those who are retired; and those who are no longer with us.

His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Mr David McCorkell KstJ; Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM, High Sheriff of Co Antrim, Mr Peter Mackie DL; Assistant Chief Constable of the PSNI, Mr Ryan Henderson and Chief Executive for Antrim and Newtownabbey Council, Mrs Jacqui Dixon MBE are joined by Elected Members at the dedication of the RUC George Cross Memorial in Ballyclare War Memorial Park. (Pic:Kelvin Boyes).

“During their respective careers in the Royal Ulster Constabulary, George Cross, and then the Police Service Northern Ireland, all of these people have gone above and beyond to keep our families and us all safe.

"So, it is right that we should come together as a community today to celebrate and acknowledge those who have selflessly served us and kept us safe.

"Particularly, we think of those, and remember those, who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their lives during those 100 years.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper BEM added: “It is a privilege and an honour to be here today to unveil this memorial to the men and women who served, dutifully and bravely, in the Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross from 1922 to 2001.

"More than 300 officers lost their lives to terrorism and 10,000 were seriously injured while helping to keep Northern Ireland safe during its darkest days.

"This memorial honours all those who made the supreme sacrifice for their country. We will Remember Them.”