The countdown is on to the opening of the new Menarys store in Portadown.

Menarys has returned to Portadown town centre after almost 16 years and will open its newest 5,500 sq. ft. store on Market Street – previously Houstons –on Thursday, July 18 at 11am.

This is the second of five new stores that Menarys has acquired from long-standing business owners and family friends, the Houston family, with the first store opening in Lurgan in May and three others opening in Banbridge, Downpatrick and Enniskillen later in the year.

The well respected department store group, renowned for its quality clothing and home selection, is a long established family business which began in 1923 in Dungannon, Co Tyrone and is now trading in 20 locations.

The new Menarys 5,500 sq. ft. store on Market Street, Portadown - previously Houstons - will open on Thursday, July 18 at 11am. Picture: Menarys

Over the years Menarys has grown the business on the back of a strong merchandise mix and excellent customer care, both of which will continue to be the mainstay of the business in any new locations.

Managing director, Stephen McCammon said: “We are delighted to bring Menarys back to Portadown. It was historically a great trading town for us and we served customers there for many years. We moved to the bright lights of Rushmere but really, we should have stuck with Portadown.

"The people of the wider Portadown area have always been supportive of the Menarys brands and we’re confident that they will like how we’ve evolved over the years and be glad to see us back in town!

Hook the Duck prizes will be part of the fun of Menarys new store launch party in Portadown. Picture: Menarys

"As we take over the Houstons store, we look forward to serving their many loyal customers and hope we are able to successfully combine a little of what we believe Menarys are great at, with the existing strong Houstons product offering”.

The Portadown store will be home to a host of brands including B. Young, White Stuff and Fransa, fashionable outerwear from Regatta, a vast range of cookware from Stellar and Judge alongside beautiful bedding by Bedeck and a stunning collection of handbags and accessories from brands such as David Jones and Powder to name but a few.

Customers are warmly invited to go along to the store’s launch party on Thursday at 11am, where there will be the chance to win £200 in shopping vouchers plus Hook the Duck giveaways and opening offers all weekend.