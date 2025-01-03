Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a father-of-two from Lurgan who has died suddenly.

Michael Downey died on New Year’s Day with a death notice reading that he was the "beloved husband of Aine", "loving daddy of Pippa and Teddy" and "much loved son of Barry and Ann Downey."

His funeral will take place on Saturday at 2.15pm from his home to St Peter’s Church for 3.00pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman’s Cemetery.

A keen footballer, Michael's former club Lurgan Celtic paid tribute to "a great person".

Michael Downey.

A spokesperson said on the club's Facebook account: "Michael signed for the club from Linfield and went on to captain the club for a number of seasons and lifted the Radcliffe Cup alongside Raymey Fitz, after doing his cruciate a few weeks before the final.

"Michael was a great footballer, but more importantly a great person that served our club immaculately over the years whilst achieving so much for/with us.

"Our sincere condolences are extended to Michael's family and friends, as well as the many teammates he played alongside during his career, members of both the club and community, as well as club supporters who will be shaken and saddened by this heartbreaking news at this most difficult of times."

AFC Craigavon also posted the following testimonial: "It is with profound sadness that we share with you the passing of Michael Downey.

"Michael was at the club last year as assistant coach to his good friend Dermy. Micky turned up week in week out with a smile on his face and had a fantastic relationship with everyone at the club from players to committee members.

"Everyone at the club would like to extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to Michael’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time. Rest in peace Downey you will be missed by so many."

A spokesperson for the Lurgan-based Train 2B Smart charity which promotes mental health and build resilience through sport and activity said they were “devastated” to hear of the sudden passing of their 2017 (under 8 coach).