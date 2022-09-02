Michelle Purdy: Tributes paid to Ballyclare Deaconess

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Purdy.

Mrs Purdy (49) died peacefully in hospital on August 26. A post on the Funeral Times website described her as the “loving wife of Tom, cherished daughter of Jean, dear sister of Lisa, Leanne, Emalyn and Gary and a loving aunt and friend.”

A service of thanksgiving, led by Rev Jonathan Moxen, was held in Ballyclare Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, August 31 at 11am, followed by burial in Dromore New Cemetery.

Addressing her funeral service, the Doagh Road church’s pastoral visitor, Rev Tom Pollock said: “During the vacancy here, Michelle kept this place running and manys a time we would say, ‘I don’t know the answer, but Michelle will know.’ There was only one Michelle. There will only ever be one Michelle and we thank God for her.”

Rev Gary Trueman, Michelle’s minister from her home congregation, said: “Michelle McCauley was born on May 13 1973 in Lagan Valley Hospital, the eldest of four daughters to Floyd and Jean. She began her education at Dromore Central PS and at the age of 11 progressed to Banbridge Academy.

"Following her A Levels she advanced to Queen’s Universtiy in Belfast to study History. Having graduated in 1994, Michelle was appointed Community Action Officer at Queen’s Student Union and as she became more politically minded, she was elected Deputy President of the Students’ Union in 1995.

"The following year, against all the odds, when she stood for President, she was successful and spent a very profitable year in that post. Shortly afterwards, Michelle travelled to Washington DC on a scholarship and on her return to Northern Ireland, she managed the volunteer bureaus in Fermanagh and Downpatrick.

"Michelle was reared in Banbridge Road Presbyterian Church in Dromore. She grew up in our Sunday school and was an enthusiastic member of our Girls’ Brigade Company and it was during her time at Banbridge Academy that she came to saving faith in Jesus Christ and became actively involved in the school’s SU.

"She had a massive impact, especially on our youth ministry, helping lead our youth club and youth fellowship and taking teams of our young people during the summer months to Germany. I remember her telling me how she felt that the Lord was calling her into some form of full-time Christian ministry.

"After being accepted by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland as a Trainee Deaconess, she began her training at Union Theological College. She served her probation for a year in Legacurry Presbyterian Church and then was commissioned to serve in Ballygowan Presbyterian and for a while worked part-time in Second Saintfield.

"In September 2013, she was commissioned here in Ballyclare. Over the last nine years, her vision and enthusiasm to serve Christ and the local community led her to coordinate the local foodbank, launch ‘Messy Church’, organise Mothers and Toddlers and oversee various other programmes to rech families on the fringe of church life.

"As we all know in April 2018, just over four years ago, Michelle was confronted with a cancer diagnosis and with great courage and faith she faced the radiotherapy, the chemotherapy and the surgery, but after a short period of remission, the cancer returned in a much more aggressive manner and despite more extensive treatment, only four weeks ago today when Michelle attended her oncologist appointment in Antrim Area Hospital, the decision was taken to admit her onto one of the wards.

"Over the last four weeks her strength and health declined quite rapidly and on Friday morning, the Lord, in His soverign grace, drew alongside her and took her by the hand and led her into glory.

Rev Moxen explained: “We saw how she loved people and she loved serving people and she loved her Master. She will be missed by those who loved her the most and to her family, we pass on our prayers to you this day.”

Since news of Michelle’s passing became public, emotional tributes have been paid on social media.

Posting on Facebook, Kathy Wolff said: “So sad to hear about the death of my friend Michelle Purdy. Such a wonderful lady, ready for anything, hands out to help and a shoulder to lean on for everyone. We will miss her soo much. Rest peacefully now xo.”

Posting on the Love Ballyclare social media pages, Cllr Michael Stewart said: “It was with deep sorrow and sadness that we learned of the passing of our dear friend Michelle Purdy.

"Michelle was one of the kindest, most thoughtful and genuinely caring people you could ever wish to meet, working tirelessly in our community since she was appointed deaconess at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church almost a decade ago and making a difference to so many lives in so many ways.

"Michelle got things done with a smile, a generosity of spirit and a quiet determination that will be missed by those of us who had the privilege of working with her.”

A spokesperson for Newtownabbey Foodbank said: “ Michelle was a member of our Management Committee and led the Foodbank in Ballyclare. She worked incredibly hard to serve the people she met in the town, being involved in many other community initiatives alongside her work as a deaconess at Ballyclare Presbyterian Church.

"Michelle loved people and God. As one of our committee put it, "she was a genuine representation of Christ".