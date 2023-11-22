Some 54 people - representing 31 businesses and community organisations across Mid and East Antrim - have become ‘Dementia Friends’ following their participation in the council’s dementia awareness training sessions during October 2023.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council worked in partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society to deliver the sessions across Larne, Ballymena, Carrickfergus and via Microsoft Teams, equipping local businesses and community organisations with information on how to best support people with dementia and their carers.

The training provided an invaluable insight into the different types and symptoms of dementia - as well as communication tips and environmental considerations to assist someone with dementia. Council also provided attendees with signposting packs containing information on local support services in the community for people with dementia and their carers.

One participant commented: “The training provided a valuable insight into how to support people with dementia”, with another attendee saying: “I found it useful to know what we can do in our shop to help people with dementia.”

Participants in Mid and East Antrim Borough Council's dementia awareness training sessions. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

The ‘Dementia Friendly Communities’ training was delivered as part of an ongoing strategic priority to respond to an ageing population, listed within Mid and East Antrim’s Community Plan - ‘Putting People First’, which has now seen 857 individuals attend the awareness training.

For enquiries about hosting ‘Dementia Friendly Communities’ awareness training, contact Amanda Cotter, District Electoral Area Officer, on 028 2563 3196 or [email protected]

Meanwhile, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, and the council’s Dementia Champion, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: “I am incredibly proud and delighted by the dedication that has been shown from our business and voluntary sector in wanting to support people living with dementia across the borough.

"It is through this outstanding care and devotion, which is continually shown by our local communities, that people living with dementia and their carers, feel welcome, safe and supported within Mid and East Antrim.