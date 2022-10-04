Mid and East Antrim celebrates 'blooming' success

This event celebrates the fantastic work of green-fingered gardening enthusiasts across the country and officially recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Once again, Cullybackey has taken first place in the Best Large Village category with Larne Renovation Generation receiving a special award for outstanding presentation.

The Best Station title was awarded to Whitehead Railway Station with Ballymena receiving second place and Larne third place in the Large Town/Small City category. In addition, Ahoghill took Second Place in the Small Town Category.

Some of Mid and East Antrim's representatives in this year’s Translink Ulster in Bloom competition.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Noel Williams said: “This is fantastic news for the borough. It is tremendous to see the energy and enthusiasm that so many people have put into their local towns and villages.

“By actively supporting Translink’s 'In Bloom’ campaign and community competitions, residents have not only brightened their area of the borough but they have again achieved success in these prestigious awards.

“I would like to thank all the volunteers, council staff, schools and organisations across Mid and East Antrim for their hard work which has clearly paid off.”

Translink Chairman Dr Michael Wardlow added: “The annual Translink Ulster in Bloom competition is a wonderful demonstration of community spirit and highlights the fantastic work and dedication of volunteers who take exceptional pride in their local areas, big and small.

"Each worthy winner is a shining example of the true Ulster in Bloom ethos, which brings together knowledge, skill and most importantly enthusiasm, to create beautiful spaces and improve their local environment for everyone to enjoy.

"The awards also showcase the work and commitment of our Translink staff in stations and halts across Northern Ireland in bringing biodiversity, plants and flowers to these spaces. On behalf of Translink, I’d like to congratulate all our Ulster in Bloom winners and participants.”

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is co-ordinated by the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA).

