Mid and East Antrim householders who block footpaths with their bins could be fined if the council is given new powers by Stormont.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s Environment and Economy Committee, which met at The Braid in Ballymena, on Monday, agreed to seek authority from DAERA (Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs) to issue fixed penalty notices following an approach by Ards and North Down Council.

A letter to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said: “Ards and North Down Borough Council has recently written to the DAERA Minister for the introduction of enforcement powers for councils to deal with instances of bins being left on streets for prolonged periods causing undue obstruction.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors were advised the local authority’s approach would be “more focused on education and warnings in the first instance and only employing enforcement powers as a last resort”.

Council has been considering the possibility of householders who block footpaths with their bins being fined.

Braid DUP Alderman William McCaughey asked if extra workers would be employed to “go out round towns or just wait for people to telephone and complain”.

Shaun Morley, interim operations director, indicated if authority is delegated, it would mean if there are complaints, the council could “serve a notice” first and if not resolved, a fixed penalty may be issued.

Braid TUV Cllr Matthew Warwick asked if bin obstruction is a problem in Mid and East Antrim and pointed out there are still “quite a lot of missed collections” resulting in bins being left on streets for longer periods to be emptied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Essentially Responding

Mr Morley said it would be “essentially responding to complaints”, for example, in a case where a mother may have to go on to the road with a pram.

Carrick Castle DUP Ald Billy Ashe MBE expressed concern saying there are residents in Carrickfergus who have to keep their bins on the street at the front of their houses and apartments have to be considered.

The interim director replied the council would take “a pragmatic view” and if there is nowhere for bins, the landlord would be contacted. “We are not going to fine someone if they have nowhere to put their bins but we do have a duty to respond to complaints,” he stated.

Larne Lough Ulster Unionist Cllr Roy Beggs commented: “I have come across a situation where one third of the street kept bins out permanently.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Beggs said he would be supportive of the recommendation to the committee but stressed it needs to be used on a “discretionary basis”.

Ballymena DUP Cllr Lawrie Philpott suggested placing stickers on bins to provide information to householders regarding obstruction hazards.

The council is also seeking authority from DAERA to serve notice on businesses to provide evidence they are disposing of their waste legally.

The report stated there are 4,735 businesses operating in the borough. The council provides a waste collection service to 739 customers in Mid and East Antrim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes 140 churches and charities free of charge under the council’s statutory duty.

Coast Road DUP Cllr Andrew Clarke commented: “I think we should only use this delegated power in a targeted way if we have reason to suspect a business is not complying.”

Committee chair Larne Lough DUP Cllr Gregg Mc Keen said the proposals would “give us the powers to act where we do not have powers at the minute”.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter