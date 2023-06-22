Register
Mid and East Antrim 'excited' to host All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships

The All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships are returning to Mid and East Antrim Borough next week.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 10:49 BST

The championships rotate each year between a venue in the Republic and Northern Ireland. It is one of the key outings in the pipe band calendar and always attracts a strong entry list.

Organised by the Joint Association Council of the RSPBA NI Branch and the Irish Pipe Band Association in partnership with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the contest will get underway in the grounds of Ballymena Academy on Saturday, July 1, at 10.00am.

Almost 50 pipe bands from all over Ireland will be competing, joined by the current Grade 1 World Champions, Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band. As well as the band competitions, there will also be 35 drum majors and 60 Highland dancers competing.

Zanna Hamill, Alex Hamill, Andrew Nelson, the Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, Stacey Hanna, Niamh McMullan and Winston Pinkerton, president RSPBANI. Credit: Chris NeelyZanna Hamill, Alex Hamill, Andrew Nelson, the Mayor, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, Stacey Hanna, Niamh McMullan and Winston Pinkerton, president RSPBANI. Credit: Chris Neely
At the end of the competition there will be the spectacle of the Grand Finale March Past and Salute to the Chieftain, when all the bands come together and play as one before the prize giving.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna, said: "I am so excited and pleased that we have the opportunity to welcome the pipe bands and spectators to our beautiful borough.

“During this fantastic event we will be able to enjoy the excellent spectacle of the pipe bands plus the skill of the drum majors and the Highland dancers - with a brilliant atmosphere that all the family can enjoy.

“We are also putting on a free shuttle service between the venue and the town centre so spectators can enjoy Ballymena’s strong retail and hospitality offering.”

Admission is free. For regular updates visit midandeastantrim.gov.uk/PipeBands

