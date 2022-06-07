Mid and East Antrim gets new mayoral team

Knockagh Alderman Noel Williams told members that there is “work to be done”, including work to “resolve very public issues within this council”.

He acknowledged the quality of staff who have been “dealing with some public issues internally” and who have gone about their duties with “honesty, openness, vigour and commitment”.

He praised outgoing mayor Councillor William McCaughey, a DUP representative, whom he said, fulfilled 500 engagements during the past 12 months. He paid tribute to the “wonderful NHS staff”, staff who continued to provide frontline services during the pandemic and volunteers who delivered meals and checked on neighbours. He went on to say that it was “an honour and a privilege” to be mayor”.

The newly-elected Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, and his wife Sheila.

“Never did I ever think I would be first citizen here in my home town of Carrickfergus and borough of Mid and East Antrim,” he said.

He went on to say that when he left Carrick at the age of 17 to join the RAF, the town had “factories galore” and Larne and Ballymena were “equally blessed”. Today with many “long gone”, he stated, there is “work to be done”.

As chairman of the Royal Air Forces Association in the borough and Northern Ireland, Ald Williams said that this would be one of the charities that he wishes to support during his mayoral year.

Also to benefit is mental health charity Pure Mental. He added that he has concerns for young people whom he believes “need to have their say”.

He underlined the need for a borough which is “open, welcoming and inclusive”.

Mid and East Antrim‘s new deputy mayor is Braid DUP Councillor Beth Adger MBE who held the position previously in 2019. Cllr Adger told members she has been in public life for 21 years and she has represented her family, neighbours and community through various organisations including Barnardo’s and Asthma Society charities. She has also been a foster mum to 47 children.

The outgoing mayor said that he is “very proud” that Mid and East Antrim was able to continue to deliver services for all its citizens during the pandemic. Cllr McCaughey paid tribute to those in the borough who have died from Covid. “So many families have been impacted directly by Covid. Each person will always be a loving family member, friend or neighbour. My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this sad time.”

Reflecting on his term in office, Cllr McCaughey went on to say: “It has been a very busy and productive year.”

He quipped that he had “got to race Mo Farah to the top of a hill” when the race ambassador visited for the Antrim Coast Half Marathon. Another highlight, he recalled was the return of the Circuit of Ireland rally.

“It was such a wonderful honour to showcase Mid and East Antrim to a large audience around the world. It generated a much-needed boost for our local economy. I do not think we ever appreciate the importance of such events until they are shut down and taken away from us almost overnight.”