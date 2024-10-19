Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has voted to hang a portrait of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in the mayor’s parlour at The Braid in Ballymena.

In March, the council took delivery of a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III which was placed in the council chamber.

A report to councillors says it would be “respectful to allow the prominence of only the portrait of His Majesty the King” in the council chamber following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022.

Members have been asked to decide what happens to Her late Majesty’s portrait. Proposed locations include The Braid reception, the mayoral corridor, the chief executive’s outer office or “circulated around other venues”.

Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (archive image). Photo: Pacemaker

It was recommended the portrait is moved to the museum collection to be displayed at locations around the borough.

Speaking at a meeting of the council at The Braid, in Ballymena, on Monday evening, Ballymena DUP Councillor Lawrie Philpott said: “The royal portrait of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II should be placed in a prominent area in The Braid building allowing this council to reflect on the important role model that she was and for her truly exceptional 70 plus years as a monarch.

“I propose the portrait of our late Queen is mounted on a wall in the mayor’s parlour in a permanent position to remind us all of her ability to see the greater good in all the people she came across during her remarkable reign, placed in a prominent place giving her the recognition she so deserves in this council.”

The Braid, Ballymena. Pic by Local Democracy Reporting Service

The proposal was seconded by Braid TUV Cllr Matthew Warwick.

Braid Ulster Unionist Cllr Alan Barr made a counter proposal for the portrait to be displayed in a prominent position in the reception area of The Braid where the public who use the building can “come in and see Her late Majesty”.

Interim chief executive Valerie Watts said that in relation to Cllr Barr’s suggestion, “other councils have attempted to place the former Queen’s portrait in a general public area and there have been apparently equality issues associated with that”.

“I don’t know the detail of those equality issues. We would have to go away and find out. It is just to be aware that it seems to have come as an issue in some other councils where they have wanted to place the Queen’s portrait in a really public area.”

Bannside Sinn Fein Cllr Ian Friary asked if an equality screening would be carried out. Cllr Barr proposed the decision is delayed until an equality screening has taken place.

Following a vote on Cllr Philpott’s proposal, in which 24 councillors were in favour with four members against and six abstentions, it was then carried.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter