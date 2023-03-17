Veteran Carrickfergus sailing enthusiast Terry Windsor was honoured at the 2023 Mid and East Antrim Sports Awards.

Terry, who has been a member of Carrickfergus Sailing Club for almost 70 years, received the Services to Sport award (sponsored by Rainbow Signs) at Thursday’s presentation ceremony.

As well as being with the club since 1955, he has been a competitive and successful sailor and is a former commodore. He has also been the club’s chief race officer for over 15 years.

Welcoming their colleague’s success, Carrickfergus Sailing Club said: “It is great to see him rewarded in this way, he certainly deserves it. Congratulations Terry!”

Terry Windsor.

Also celebrating at the event in the Galgorm was Broughshane darts player Josh Rock, who was named Sports Person of the Year (sponsored by Stirling Trophies). Josh became the World Youth Champion in his first year of competitive darts, hitting a nine-dart leg against Michael Van Gerwen in the Grandslam of darts in Wolverhampton. On his debut, he played at the famous sports arena Ally Pally and got to the last 16.

The roll of honour also included:

Junior Sportsperson of the Year (sponsored by Hastings Financial Services) – Calum Pollard, sailing. Calum is the 2022 ITCA Topper 4.2 World Champion, the 2022 Topper 4.2 Irish Champion and the 2021/2022 ITCA Topper Ireland 4.2 Series Champion.

School Sporting Performance (sponsored by RYOBI) – St Killian's College camogie team. The team won the All-Ireland Junior title in March 2022 and brought home the first-ever all-Ireland title for the school.

Sportsperson/Team with a Disability (sponsored by Pollock Lifts) – Claire Taggart, boccia. Claire won the gold medal BC2 Female and gold medal BC1/2 Team at the Povoa de Varzim World Cup. She has also retained the British title three years running, and won both the gold medal BC2 Female and silver medal BC1/2 team at World Championships.

