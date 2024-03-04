Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A report presented to the borough council’s Neighbourhoods and Communities Committee, at a meeting on Tuesday evening, said: “Extending support to vulnerable citizens by delivering a warm spaces grant scheme or similar targeted initiatives will only be possible after this winter if elected members make specific provision within the rates estimates.

“Should sources of external funding no longer meet the resource requirements for service delivery, then such activities will be placed at risk.”

Councillors were also told: “Discussions are ongoing with the Public Health Agency to ensure that future funding accurately matches resource requirements for service delivery.”

Grant funding of almost £12,500 was first made available through a ‘Warm Spaces Scheme’ in 2022 which enabled community groups to apply for a £500 grant each to provide “safe and warm” places in the borough. One facility welcomed up to 52 older people weekly.

A second phase of the scheme opened in October 2023 also with grants of £500 available to community groups to host a “warm space” with a further sum of £12,500 available for up to 25 groups. approved for funding, following the closing date on January 1.

Among those to benefit was Holy Trinity Church, Carrickfergus, which sought to provide a “warm room” weekly.

The application said: “There is a cost of living crisis in Carrickfergus resulting in unprecedented pressures on people already in poverty, and we believe, in the Prospect area of our parish.”

The Inter-Ethnic Forum Mid and East Antrim planned to provide warm spaces for Filipino and Muslim communities to avail of “warmth, refreshments and companionship”. Ballee Community Association in Ballymena and Kells and Connor Senior Citrizens’ Luncheon Club were among recipients.

Commenting after the meeting, committee member Knockagh Ulster Unionist Alderman Andrew Wilson said: “I am concerned that the warm spaces funding could be in jeopardy after this coming winter, especially after receiving reports on how successful phase two of the grant has been locally, eg at Holy Trinity Church.

“Elected members need to work together to ensure this service is provided for in the next estimates process, if external funding is deemed inadequate. Given the cost of living pressures and high inflation, this is especially important – we need to support the most vulnerable in our society.”

In a post on social media, Carrickfergus Foodbank said: “People receiving Universal Credit in Carrickfergus are stressed and worried because they can’t make ends meet.

“This isn’t right. We need an Essentials Guarantee to make sure the basic rate of Universal Credit at least covers the actual cost of the essentials, like food and bills.”