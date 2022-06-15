Mid & East Antrim gets three more ‘Chatty Benches’

Launched by Mid and East Antrim’s Loneliness Network, the trio of benches are located in Ahoghill, Sentry Hill in Ballymena and Larne Promenade.

The brightly painted yellow benches have been introduced to provide a place for people to come together to have a chat.

Hosted by Marmalade Trust, Loneliness Awareness Week is an annual campaign which raises awareness of loneliness and gets people talking about it.

Deputy Mayor of Mid & East Antrim, Beth Adger and Marjorie Hawkins, Chair of the Mi&East Antrim Loneliness Network with Ahoghill in Bloom volunteers James Perry, Sarah Perry, Wallace Elder, Sandra Moore, John Wilson, John Small and Patricia Perry, at the launch of the Ahoghill Chatty Bench.

The aim is simple: to reduce the stigma of loneliness and encourage people to talk more openly about it. This year’s Loneliness Awareness Week will take place between June 13-17.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Alderman Noel Williams said: “The Chatty Benches initiative is one of many that aims to engage people in activities to minimise their sense of isolation.

“The ethos behind it is to encourage anyone who wants to engage in conversation with someone to sit down on a bench and just have a chat. There is also a plaque on the bench with a unique QR code on it, which residents can scan to access information on the Loneliness Network.

“I am delighted to see three more benches established in the Borough and look ahead with anticipation for even more to follow soon.”

Mid & East Antrim Deputy Mayor Beth Adger and Marjorie Hawkins, Chair of the M& East Antrim Loneliness Network with Debbie Chestnutt, Sadie Peachey, Elizabeth Peachey, Stuart Lloyd, Dessie Arthur, Jim Leetch and Hazel Leetch of Good Morning Ballymena, at the launch of the Chatty Bench at Sentry Hill Park, Ballymena.

Yvonne Carson from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust says: “The restrictions of the past two years have exacerbated the experience of loneliness and isolation for many people. Chatty Benches are a great way to break down that social barrier as they encourage us all to say hello and have a chat.”

Mid and East Antrim Loneliness Network Chairperson Marjorie Hawkins said: “Chatty Benches are designed to help tackle loneliness and support positive mental health within the community. We now have 11 Chatty Benches across the Borough at the following locations:

Wellington Street, Ballymena

People’s Park, Ballymena

Pictured with the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim is Larne community garden & community fridge volunteers at Larne Promenade.

Maine Riverside Walk, Cullybackey

Whitehead Railway Garden

Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus

Town Park, Larne

Portglenone Marina

Ballykeel, Ballymena

Larne promenade

Ahoghill

Sentry Hill