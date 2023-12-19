Register
Mid Ulster bin collection arrangements over the Christmas and New Year period

Mid Ulster District Council has released arrangements for its bin collection service over the holiday period.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Dec 2023, 16:25 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 16:33 GMT
If your bin is due to be collected on Christmas Day, you should leave it out for emptying this Saturday, December 23.

There will be no collections on Tuesday (December 26). Bins due to be collected on this day will instead be collected on Saturday, December 30.

There will be no bin collections on Monday January 1. Bins due to be collected on this day will instead be collected on Saturday, January 6.

Mid Ulster bin collection service over Christmas and New Year. Credit: SubmittedMid Ulster bin collection service over Christmas and New Year. Credit: Submitted
Mid Ulster bin collection service over Christmas and New Year. Credit: Submitted

Bins should be left by the kerbside at 7.30am. All other bin collections will take place as normal.

Recycling centres in the district will be closed on December 25 and December 26, and Monday January 1.

Meanwhile, all leisure centres and facilities will be closed on Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and December 27 and Monday January 1.