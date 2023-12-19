Mid Ulster bin collection arrangements over the Christmas and New Year period

Mid Ulster District Council has released arrangements for its bin collection service over the holiday period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If your bin is due to be collected on Christmas Day, you should leave it out for emptying this Saturday, December 23.

There will be no collections on Tuesday (December 26). Bins due to be collected on this day will instead be collected on Saturday, December 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be no bin collections on Monday January 1. Bins due to be collected on this day will instead be collected on Saturday, January 6.

Mid Ulster bin collection service over Christmas and New Year. Credit: Submitted

Bins should be left by the kerbside at 7.30am. All other bin collections will take place as normal.

Recycling centres in the district will be closed on December 25 and December 26, and Monday January 1.