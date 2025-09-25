A final call is being made for nominations for this year's Mid Ulster Business Awards.

Hosted by the Mid Ulster Mail, the annual awards are the most prestigious event in the local business calendar.

They recognise the talent, entrepreneurship and excellence that exists across the wide range of business and commerce across the Mid Ulster area.

The awards will be presented at a glittering gala dinner on November 6 in The Royal Hotel, Cookstown, hosted by Adrian Logan.

The Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Henry Brothers was won in 2024 by Pat McVey. he is pictured here with Julie McKeown of sponsors, Henry Bros. and compere, Adrian Logan. Photo: TONY HENDRON

With a wide range of categories to suit all kinds of businesses, there are also brand new ones – Rural Business of the Year and Employee of the Year.

Thre will also be the return of the very popular people's choice award for Best Restaurant where the winner will be decided by a public vote.

Thanks are extended to the headline sponsors for the awards, Henry Brothers, along with category PA McVey, Innotech, Cavanagh Kelly, Mid Ulster District Council, PA Duffy, McNicholl Caravans and Specialist Group.

The main prizewinners at the 2024 Mid Ulster Business Excellence Awards. Also included are Ian Henry, front centre, of main sponsors Henry Bros. and compere Adrian Logan, back right. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Julie McKeown, HR Director at Henry Brothers, said: “As a major contributor within Mid Ulster and a large employer in the region, at Henry Brothers, we want to celebrate the ambition, innovation, and resilience that drives our local economy forward.

"Sponsoring the Mid Ulster Mail Business Excellence Awards is our way of recognising the incredible achievements of businesses in our community and supporting their thriving future.

"We wish all applicants the best and look forward to championing the talent, entrepreneurship, and excellence that exists in Mid Ulster.”

There are 14 categories to enter covering all aspects of business and industry. There really is a category to cover every business so don’t miss out on this great opportunity to give your favourite business a well-deserved pat on the back.

The categories for this year’s awards are:

Best New Business Award

Innovation Award

Family Business of the Year

Sustainability Award

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Tourism Business of the Year

Best SME Business

Rural Business Award (NEW)

Business in the Community Award

Best Restaurant (People’s Choice)

Employee of the Year (NEW)

Employer of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

For more details on the awards and how to enter go to www.midulsterbusinessawards.co.uk

Entries to the awards will close on Monday, October 6, at 11pm.