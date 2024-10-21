Mid Ulster Business Awards: cast your vote for your favourite restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mid Ulster Business Awards night is just around the corner and it’s now up to YOU, as a reader of the Mid Ulster Mail, to cast your vote!

The Best Restaurant (People's Choice) is a brand new category for 2024 and celebrates the fantastic restaurants and eateries in the area.

We asked for nominations for favourite spots to eat in the Mid Ulster area; whether it's a restaurant in a pub, a hotel restaurant, a chain, or an independent eatery.

The nominations represent venues that offer tasty food with a varied menu, fantastic customer service, value for money, are family-friendly and give a warm welcome and an experience to remember.

Cast your vote for your favourite Mid Ulster restaurant.

The five shortlisted businesses below are now being put to the public vote in the Mid Ulster Mail to determine our winner for 2024.

Church Street Brasserie - Serving modern Irish and European cuisine, brasserie classics and something to suit everyone from vegetarian to vegan to gluten free, with menus prepared from outstanding locally sourced produce.

Dawson's Restaurant - A hidden gem, where chef Stephen Hope has built up an amazing team around him creating great food and providing a pleasurable dining experience in Mid Ulster.

Taaj Indian Restaurant - The Taaj name comes from the initials from Traditional, Authentic, Aromatic Journey. The 65-seat themed restaurant is warm, spacious and beautifully decorated in a traditional Indian style with a modern twist.

The Castledawson Inn - A newcomer on the foodie scene focusing on local produce and affordability, with a creative flair and a relaxed yet attentive, friendly and welcoming in beautiful surroundings.

The Old Thatch Inn - Where history meets hospitality, and every visit feels like coming home. Indulge in delectable dining, refreshing drinks, and lively entertainment in Castledawson.

It couldn’t be easier to cast your vote – simply go to https://www.nationalworldevents.com/muba-2024/public-vote/ and make your choice!

Voting closes on Friday, November 1 at 6pm.

The winners of the Best Restaurant and the other categories will be announced at the gala black tie awards ceremony on November 14 in the Royal Hotel, Cookstown, which promises to be a great night of celebration for all the finalists.