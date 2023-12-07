Mid Ulster care package concerns under the spotlight as MLA Patsy McGlone and Councillor Denise Johnston meet Northern Trust
and live on Freeview channel 276
SDLP spokesperson on Rural Communities, Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone, along with Moyola SDLP Councillor Denise Johnston, met Trust representatives over ongoing issues being faced by local residents.
Speaking after the meeting, Mr McGlone said: “We sought the meeting with the Northern Health Trust because of the number of our constituents who regularly raise with us problems they are experiencing in accessing domiciliary care in Mid Ulster.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"As well as addressing some of those specific cases, we highlighted wider concerns with the Trust’s performance in providing domiciliary care.
"There continues to be a shortfall in staff and hours available for domiciliary care, and hospital beds will continue to be occupied by otherwise healthy patients waiting for home care packages until that is properly addressed.
“The Trust has said that they are attempting to address these issues by changing their arrangements with the service providers they use in the constituency.
“We emphasised the need for the Trust to ensure that all nursing and care staff receive a wage that properly reflects the importance of their role in our society,” he added.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr McGlone said he would continue to keep the issue on the agenda.
“I will be meeting with the Trust on this again, and the SDLP will continue to work with the Trust through the winter months to assess their progress in addressing these recurring issues.”