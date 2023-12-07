Concerns about the current shortage of domiciliary care packages across the Mid Ulster area have been raised with the Northern Health and Social Services Trust.

SDLP spokesperson on Rural Communities, Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone, along with Moyola SDLP Councillor Denise Johnston, met Trust representatives over ongoing issues being faced by local residents.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr McGlone said: “We sought the meeting with the Northern Health Trust because of the number of our constituents who regularly raise with us problems they are experiencing in accessing domiciliary care in Mid Ulster.

"As well as addressing some of those specific cases, we highlighted wider concerns with the Trust’s performance in providing domiciliary care.

Patsy McGlone MLA. Credit: National World

"There continues to be a shortfall in staff and hours available for domiciliary care, and hospital beds will continue to be occupied by otherwise healthy patients waiting for home care packages until that is properly addressed.

“The Trust has said that they are attempting to address these issues by changing their arrangements with the service providers they use in the constituency.

“We emphasised the need for the Trust to ensure that all nursing and care staff receive a wage that properly reflects the importance of their role in our society,” he added.

Mr McGlone said he would continue to keep the issue on the agenda.