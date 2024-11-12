Mid-Ulster communities set to reap the benefits of Arts Council NI investment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Five organisations in the Mid-Ulster area are to receive a share of a £349,553 investment from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland's National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP) towards a series of engaging arts projects.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisations include Bardic Theatre Group in Donaghmore, BEAM Creative Network, CRAIC (Community Recreational Arts in Coalisland), Kilcronaghan Community Association, and Kilnaslee Community Development Group.

Bardic Theatre Group, Donaghmore will receive £10,000. The Group will use the money to produce the West End Hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie, written by Tom MacRae. This project follows on the back of a previously REAP funded project at Bardic Theatre when funding was secured to drive social inclusion and interaction for ethnic minorities who live in the Mid Ulster area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bardic Theatre has a strong track record of producing high end musical and dramatic productions, for the past 42 years.

The Bardic Theatre is to receive £10,000 for their project Everybody Is Talking About Jamie. Credit: Bardic Theatre

BEAM Creative Network will receive £9,999 for a project entitled Village Voice.

Village Voices is six-month weekly creative arts and music project culminating in a showcase arts exhibition and musical concert in Donaghmore.

The project will also work closely with local community groups (Donaghmore Historical Society, Donaghmore Horticultural Society, Pomeroy Players, Castlecaulfied Horticultural Society, Bardic Theatre, doctors, pharmacies, schools, and clergy, to identify individuals impacted by poor mental health and well-being to encourage them to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRAIC (Community Recreational Arts in Coalisland) – Mid-Ulster will use £7,920 for a Creative Connections project which aims to run twenty workshops designed to engage a diverse group of participants, including mid-life women and young people, in various art forms such as dance, drama, and creative writing.

Kilcronaghan Community Association receives funding of £7,360. Their project, A Little Something For Everyone’ involves running a varied programme of classes in the local community throughout the year to improve health & wellbeing, reduce loneliness and social isolation.

Kilnaslee Community Development Group will use £7,040 for an Arts Programme – a multi-disciplinary programme aimed at children, teens and adults, living within the local, rural area and surrounding communities of Castlecaulfield, Donaghmore, Pomeroy, Cappagh and Galbally.