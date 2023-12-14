Mid Ulster Council Chairperson Dominic Molloy says it’s important to remember those less fortunate at Christmas

Wishing everyone in the Mid Ulster district a happy Christmas and peaceful 2024, the Council Chair, Councillor Dominic Molloy said it was very important to remember those less fortunate than ourselves at this time of the year.

In his annual message to residents, Councillor Molloy said: “As we approach Christmas, I’d like to take this opportunity to wish everyone across Mid Ulster, a very happy and safe Christmas and a peaceful 2024.

“While for most of us Christmas brings with it festive cheer and cause for celebration, for many, including those in our own district, it is the most difficult and challenging time of the year, including for those who have lost a loved one, in poor health or struggling financially.

“This year, rising costs and household bills are affecting us all, and this brings with it new worries and pressures for households and communities across the district.

“It’s important then that even in our own time of joy and celebration we remember those less fortunate than ourselves and do what we can to help them over the Christmas period.

"We can do this by carrying out the smallest of acts, including checking in on an elderly neighbour or by donating to one of the numerous local food banks in the district. This small act of kindness could literally make someone’s Christmas.”

Continuing, the Chairperson said more than anything Christmas is a time of peace.

“Christmas is a time for peace. And this year, in particular, I hope for peace in our homes, in our communities, in the district and perhaps even more significantly, across the world,” he said.

“I have been honoured to serve as Chair of Mid Ulster District Council over the last six months and feel extremely privileged to hold such a position.

"The role has afforded me the opportunity to get out and about across the district where I have been able to personally meet, engage with and learn more about our wonderful communities and businesses that make Mid Ulster such a fantastic place to live, work, visit and invest in.

“Over the last number of months, I have been made feel incredibly welcome everywhere I have gone and have been embraced by so many communities across the district.

"Doing this role has really allowed me to experience all the district has to offer and to see all the remarkable work that takes place on the ground by you, the residents, who truly are ‘at the heart of our community’.

“I wish to offer my sincere thanks to all the community organisations and businesses in the district who work tirelessly all year round to ensure Mid Ulster maintains its unique sense of community and continues to thrive and succeed. I look ahead to the remaining six months of my term with great optimism, joy and hope for all that they will hold.

“I wish you all a happy and peaceful Christmas and a healthy and fruitful 2024.