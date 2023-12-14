National Lottery funding is bringing festive cheer to community groups across Mid Ulster
The news comes as part of an announcement of £6million to 157 groups across Northern Ireland.
The National Lottery funding is being used to run festive celebrations as well as bringing isolated people together to make connections, and support people with activities to improve their mental and physical health over the coming years.
One of the organisations receiving funding is Sunflower Support NI based in Coagh. They are using a £10,000 to buy equipment to improve accessibility and run activities for local children with additional needs and their carers to build connections. The project will include self-care workshops, gardening, and physical activities to improve motor skills development.
MHS Heritage and Culture Ltd in Maghera has been awarded £192,357 to develop The Hearth Healthy Aging and Arts Hub for local older people. Over three years the project will run activities for local older people to build connections, reduce loneliness, and improve their knowledge and confidence to cope with health and financial challenges. The hub will provide a warm social space to take part in activities, including signposting advice to key services, weekly hot meals, health and wellbeing talks, cooking classes, internet workshops, creative activities, and chair aerobics.
Clonfeacle Parish Church, based in Benburb, is using a £7,383 grant to run a Christmas festival to improve community spirit. The project includes Christmas carolling, Santa’s grotto, refreshments, petting farm and festive crafts.
Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30 million a week is raised for good causes like these across the UK, including Active Retirement Cookstown. They are using an £8,660 grant to run activities to reduce social and rural isolation and keep members active. The project will include horticultural classes, informative talks and reminiscence sessions where stories, poems and memories of Cookstown will be collated in a book.
Also receiving National Lottery funding are Cookstown Community Centre, Derryloran Flute Band, Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA, Mid Ulster Victims’ Empowerment, Shopmobility Mid Ulster and Victim Support Welfare Group.